Missing from home, Dario De Gennaro was found dead at his friend's house the following day: the boy confessed to the murder

He was called Dario De Gennaro and he was a boy of only 23 years old, who yesterday, Friday 16 February, was found lifeless at his friend's house. The day before, his parents had reported him missing, as the young man had gone out and had never returned to his home.

They are now talking about what happened investigating the police, also with the help of the Sis, who carried out a search of the house 29 years old, confessed to the crime. The 23-year-old's body was still in the flooring of the house when they entered.

According to information released by some local media, the drama began in the afternoon of Thursday 15 February. Precisely in the small municipality of Biscegliewhich is located in the province of Bari. Dario went out around 3.30 pm, without saying anything to his family.

That same evening, however, he never returned home. The parents first tried to call him, but quickly became alarmed as his phone was listed worn out from hours. So they started looking for it themselves and then they decided to report what happened to the police.

The discovery of Dario De Gennaro's body and his friend's confession

However, on Friday the friend 29 year old from Dario, spontaneously showed up at the Carabinieri barracks and chose to confess to the crime. He told the officers that on that day the boy had gone to his house and was among them a fight broke out. At the climax he took a knife and stabbed him.

When the police, with the Sis, arrived at the house, they found the body of the 23-year-old still on the floor. flooring. The entire dynamic and everything that happened is now being examined by the police, who are carrying out all the necessary investigations.

The disappearance and the sad epilogue of the story shocked not only Dario's family, but also the whole family community. Many are trying to understand the reasons behind this heartbreaking crime.