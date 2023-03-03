From one problem to another. There are no drivers to drive cars to dealers.

Chip shortages have been a major problem within the automotive industry in recent years. It didn’t stop there. Matters such as a shortage of rubbers also meant that cars could not be finished. That problem is largely behind us.

Driver car transport shortages

But from one problem we dive into another. The cars are ready at the factory, but there are not enough people to transport the four-wheelers to dealers in Europe. In any case, it is a big problem for Stellantis. Such a huge problem that the car group has decided to train employees internally to become truck drivers. Employees are put on the transport truck with the aim of delivering new cars to dealers in Europe.

On the basis of an internal tour, Stellantis gauged the interest among its own employees. That proved unsuccessful. About 140 employees indicated that they were interested in helping with the transport.

At the same time, the car group would consider purchasing transport trucks itself in order to have its own fleet. For example, the group is not only dependent on the availability of the transport companies that normally take care of this task.

Employees who retrain as truck drivers have been given the freedom within Stellantis to return to their original job if they wish. So getting the cars to dealers on time is a temporary task.

In addition to using its own drivers, Stellantis also asks dealers for help. Dealers of, for example, the brands Peugeot, Fiat, Citroën and Alfa Romeo are asked to collect the cars themselves, if possible. Creative guys, those French. Don’t think in problems, think in solutions.

Through Automotive News Europe

