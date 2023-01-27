After the Dutch Lightyear, it is also a squeeze for the German Sono Motors. That’s why they ask you for money!

Well, not literally to you or me, perhaps, but to all customers who are waiting for the Sion solar car from Sono Motors. The German manufacturer is in need of money and is trying to avoid bankruptcy in a creative way.

It turns out that it is not so easy to switch from a start-up in the car world with a good idea and a good concept to production on a larger scale. Earlier this week, Lightyear already ran into this and now the same is threatening for Sono Motors.

Sono Motors Zion

It’s all about Zion. The key word is “simple”. It should basically be the T-Ford of solar cars. The car can be ordered in any color as long as it is black. The interior is also available in one version.

Technically, the car has a range extender in the form of solar panels on the sheet metal. Not many brands apply that the way Sono wants to do it, with this amount of panels. It could provide an extra range of about 35 kilometers. The total range including solar panels would be around 255 km.

By keeping it so extremely clear, the purchase price is currently set at 29,900 euros. By building it in only one version, this can easily be done continuously on the production line. After all, they are all the same.

What’s the problem?

The icicles, the pecunia, the dukoe! At the beginning of 2020, Sono Motors raised another 50 million euros in investments through crowdfunding. But that turned out not to be enough. Partly due to the increased inflation, the investors are stirring and they want the brand to cut costs and lay people off.

However, according to the founders of the brand, this would greatly delay the production of the Sion solar car. And that production has to get going, because more than 21,000 customers have already reserved and paid for a Sono Motors Sion.

It is now hoped that those customers will also want to transfer the rest of the purchase price. If 3,500 buyers accept this, it will yield 100 million euros.

47 million in

The promotion was supposed to run until the end of this month extended until the end of February let the brand know. 47 million has already been collected and that is not yet enough. Nevertheless, 8,600 customers have already responded to the call. So they made up, but not the whole amount because then they would have already been there.

If you do not have a reservation yet, you can also decide to reserve a Sono Motors Sion. A program was immediately set up for a discount of 2,100 euros for everyone who pays in advance. As much as you want.

It works like crowdfunding. When the target amount is reached, they only collect the money. So fingers crossed that the 100 million brings them what they hope. Otherwise you will still lose your money of course. The aim is not to disrupt the current planning with the extra money. In 2024, the first solar car should actually run off the production line.

Not easy, getting a brand out of the ground. Let’s hope Sono Motors doesn’t suffer the same fate as Lightyear. Do you have sympathy for the brand and want to help, then you can also order a Sono Motors Sion yourself. At your own risk of course.

