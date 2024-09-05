Ciudad Juarez.- Relatives of 16-year-old Sofía Rodríguez Alvarado are asking for public support in locating her.

Sofia is a student at the Colegio de Bachilleres Plantel 19 and the last time she was seen by her loved ones was when they took the teenager to school.

It was revealed that Sofia wears the official Cobach uniform with a red hooded sweatshirt. As the only characteristics provided, it was said that she has brown eyes and brown hair.

The high school student’s parents went to the Northern District Attorney’s Office to file a report for absence.

If you have information on Sofia’s whereabouts, please call 911.