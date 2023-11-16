Home page politics

From: Leonie Hudelmaier

Split

The Hamas hostages disappeared for 40 days. Every day is a nightmare and yet the relatives of the victims do not give up hope.

Berlin – When Batsheva Yahalomi Cohen wakes up on the morning of October 7th, she doesn’t yet know what horror will befall her and her family in the next hours, days and weeks. At 6:30 a.m. the air alarm went off in Nir Oz, a settlement in southern Israel. Yahalomi Cohen and her husband Ohad Yahalomi immediately know what to do – seek protection. But the alarm is not as usual. Gunshots, smoke, shouts of “Allahu Akbar”.

Batsheva Yahalomi Cohen, her son (12) and her husband were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. © Leonie Hudelmaier

At 10 a.m. four armed terrorists invade the house and the family’s unlocked shelter. Family father Yahalomi is shot. Yelling, threats and demands to come with me. “I understood that they wanted to kidnap us,” says Yahalomi Cohen. Her voice falters, her hands shake as she talks about that morning.

Yahalomi Cohen, her two daughters (10 and 1.5 years old) and her son Eitan (12) are kidnapped in their pajamas without shoes – on motorbikes towards the Gaza Strip. “What I saw was horror,” she says. “The whole kibbutz was burning and there were so many terrorists there.” Shortly before the border, the motorcycle on which Yahalomi Cohen is sitting with her daughters stalls. Chaos. She takes the opportunity and flees – but only with two of her three children. Son Eitan is kidnapped on another motorcycle. The moment Eitan is taken towards the border by terrorists is the last time his mother sees him alive. “Help us save the children,” pleads Yahalomi Cohen. “They are not part of the war.” Ohad Yahalomi is also no longer found in the house. He is also suspected to be among the 239 hostages of the terrorist organization Hamas.

Relatives of the Hamas hostages (from left) Avihai Brodutch, Batsheva Yahalomi Cohen and Gilad Korngold. © Anika Nowak/Konrad Adenauer Foundation

Around 30 children are among the 239 hostages – “Today the children must be released”

The Israeli military estimates that there are almost 30 children in the hands of Hamas. Photos of the children can be seen on a leaflet that three relatives of the hostages brought to a meeting in Berlin. Kfir Bibas (11 months), Yuly Konio (3 years), Yuval Brodutch (8 years), Agam Goldstein-Almog (17). The list is long and unbearable. “Let the children go. NOW!” is written above it.

Gilad Korngold and seven of his family members were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. Including his son, his daughter-in-law and his two grandchildren (3 and 8 years old). © Leonie Hudelmaier

“Today the children must be released. Today, not tomorrow,” says Gilad Korngold, “Tomorrow it could be too late.” Korngold is missing seven family members, including his son Tal, his wife Adi and their two children Neve (3) and Yahel (8). The children are German-Israeli citizens. Her house was completely burned down. “They went from house to house and killed people,” says Korngold. But no bodies of his family were found. That’s why they are all suspected to be among the hostages. Korngold fights back tears.

There has been no sign of life from the hostages for 40 days

It is hope that motivates the relatives to carry on. To tell their stories. To ask for help. So that the hostages, who are suspected to be somewhere underground, are not forgotten. Avihai Brodutch actually expected the worst on October 7th. The last message he got from his wife Hagar was that someone was in the house. “I was sure my family had been shot dead,” says Brodutch. But Hagar and the three children Oriya (4), Yuval (8) and Ofri (10) were seen alive when they were kidnapped to Gaza. A glimmer of hope for the father of the family. But there has been no sign of life for 40 days.

It is unclear where the hostages are being held. They were initially suspected to be under the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, but so far there has been no trace. Negotiations are in full swing. But there are no further details. During their visit to Berlin, the three relatives of those abducted also met the Qatari ambassador. On Thursday there was a meeting with Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD).

A relative hopes for the survival of his family and peace in the region

The relatives tell their story over and over again. The shock is deep. A crime against Jews that reminds him of the Holocaust, says Brodutch. Only this time it “happened on Israeli soil, on Jewish soil.” I’ll never forget that. And yet he has hope. His biggest wish is to get his family back and his second biggest wish is peace.

Brodutch lives in Kfar Aza, a kibbutz just four kilometers from the Gaza Strip. When he opens his bedroom window, he sees Gaza. Living there, so directly on the border, is “not for reasons of war, but for reasons of peace.” Once a week, his father-in-law brought Palestinians from the border to Israeli hospitals. Korngold also says that he went to Gaza, ate fish on the beach and that his Palestinian friends came to visit him on Saturdays. “This conflict will never end if we continue to attack each other,” says Brodutch.

A return to normal everyday life is not possible. “We are in a nightmare, every day, every moment,” says Yahalomi Cohen. She thought people would be released a few days later, “but 40 days later, I don’t see the end.” As long as she and all her relatives will continue to tell her story. It takes strength. But they are doing everything they can to get their families back.