The words of the Inter manager who had dinner with Arnautovic and also spoke about the Udinese midfielder as he left

Great annoyance, unspeakable attitude of the player’s entourage and continuous and different requests than those agreed. By tomorrow morning Samardzicit will come and it will not come at Inter. At the end of the dinner in the center of Milan with Arnautovic, Piero Ausiliosports director nerazzurrispoke both of the attacker who has now arrived in Milan and of the midfielder who had seemed one step away and now seems ever more distant.

«With Arnautovic we are waiting to complete some things with Bologna. How does it end with Samardzic? You said it all, I think the reconstruction is quite reliable. We had reached an agreement with Udinese, then there were several changes on Samardzic’s part, so to speak. Thank you and good evening”said the Inter manager. See also F1 | Ferrari: Leclerc is the soloist of a perfect orchestra

