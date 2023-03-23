The Netherlands will start on Friday evening on the route to next year’s European Football Championship in Germany. With an away match against vice-world champion France, the Orange can immediately make their chest wet. But who should line up national coach Ronald Koeman now that the Dutch national team has been ravaged by a virus? Help him choose by filling in your favorite eleven names for the squatter against Les Blues above!

