Ciudad Juarez.- The Social Work Department of the Municipal Police is asking for the public’s help in locating the relatives of Selena Janeth Gómez Martínez, approximately 20-25 years old. She was protected by municipal agents who responded to a call made to the 911 emergency number where they reported a disoriented woman on the streets of Portal del Naranjo and Puerto Dunquerque, in the Portal del Roble neighborhood. Upon arriving at the scene of the report, they interviewed a citizen, who mentioned that a woman had been wandering around the area for quite some time, unable to remember her address, and as she could not provide information on how to contact her relatives, she was referred to the Social Work Department of the Riveras District Police Station, where she was received and attended to by the personnel on duty. If anyone has information to locate their relatives, they can call 656-6-89-38-22 ext. 72442.