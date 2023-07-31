Track and politics

The Spa weekend was not only action-packed on the track, but also in very important political discussions for the future of Formula 1. In fact, the F1 Commissions, who addressed some delicate issues regarding the next steps to be taken for the Circus at a regulatory level. Among the most relevant decisions came that of postpone the abolition of electric blankets to at least 2025. Perhaps the discussion regarding the possibility of allowing Renault to upgrade its power unitinstead keeping the freeze in place for other manufacturers.

This hypothesis arose from certification of a lack of speed for the Lozenge engineer estimated by the federation itself at about one twenty horses less. As a tool to fill this gap, the French manufacturer had requested be able to use a special flow rate of fuel, thus changing the fuel flow meter limit compared to what is valid for all the other teams. The F1 Commission, at the urging of rival teams (with the exception of Red Bull), has I sent this tip back to sender.

Wolff’s fears

Particularly explicit about it was Toto Wolffwho warned everyone against what – according to him – could be true “ruin of F1”. The Mercedes team principal is strongly convinced that artificial or manipulative measures, such as the proposal regarding the modification of the fuel flow, should never be allowed. He told the German channel Sports1 which would be a “disaster” That “could ruin Formula 1“. “Entertainment must come after the sporting aspect – Wolff commented – the reason the sport is so believable is that you only need to work hard to be successful“.

However the number one of the Brackley team was not entirely insensitive to the problems at Alpinehowever suggesting to act in a different way to resolve the power discrepancy that afflicts the French: “Once we have a common understanding of what performance is missing, we can discuss how many more development hours and how many ‘wild cards’ to allow them Wolff concluded. it’s something we need to discuss. But touching any kind of area like fuel flow or thinking a ‘BoP’ is a disaster, a bankruptcy filing for F1. It shouldn’t even be talked about“.