Keep.- One-year-old Gianna Cecilia Leyva Rodríguez disappeared in Torreón, Coahuilalast February, the last time he was seen was in the company of his paternal grandmotherso her relatives ask for help to find her and return to her mother.

The one-year-old girl disappeared on February 15, 2022, the last person she was seen with was her paternal grandmother inside her house located in the downtown area of ​​the municipality of Torreón Coahuila.

Relatives of the minor asked for help from the Saltillo authorities to find her, since it is believed that she may be the victim of a crime.

Gianna Cecilia is one meter tall, has dark brown wavy hair, weighs twelve kilos, and as a particular sign, she has a scar on her forehead.

The day of his disappearance he was wearing colored pants and pink tennis shoes.

If you have any information that can give you the whereabouts of Gianna Cecilia Leyva Rodríguez, you can contact the Missing Persons Prosecutor’s Office through the telephone number 911 or (844) 415 11 15.