Help of 1,000 euros for families with children born from 2007: requirements and how to request it

The Government of Spain offers an economic benefit to fathers and mothers with children born as of 2007. It is a single -payment economic aid where the birth or adoption of children in the cases of large families is recognized, In the case of single -parent families or if any of the parents suffer from some type of disability equal to or greater than 65%, provided that in none of these situations it exceeds a certain level of income.

How to get the ID for the first time to a child

To request this benefit you must fill in a form At the Social Security Electronic Headquarters and submit the necessary documentation to prove the identity and circumstances of the Law: the National Identity Document, a certificate of registration of the beneficiary, the family book or the certificate of birth certificate and a justification of income In cases where the parents are divorced, it is necessary to present the judicial sentence that accredits it or instead the document in which the guard and custody of the children is accredited.

To make the online application you must have a permanent digital certificate. Otherwise, you can request the benefit through the ‘Application and Social Security Benefits Procedures’ platform or in a Social Security Care and Information Center (CAISS).

In addition, in cases where children or parents suffer from some type of disability, the title of disability or document that accredits that situation must be submitted to obtain help, as well as large families, they need to present the documentation it accredits This condition.

REQUIREMENTS TO RECEIVE THE PROVISION





There are many low -income families or in a vulnerable economic situation. Therefore, the Social security It offers financial aid of 1,000 euros, providing support to families in raising children. However, it is important to take into account as many requirements as the application deadlines for this benefit. Some of these requirements are:

Reside in Spain. In order to opt for this help, it is essential that parents reside in Spanish territory.

Do not receive income higher than the limits established by law. The benefit will not be received if the sum of the income of the parents or adopters exceed the limit established annually.

Do not be in possession of other aid of this same area.

Any of the parents may receive help in cases of coexistence, otherwise it will be a beneficiary who has the custody of the child.

In single -parent families it will be the parent with which the child resides who receives the benefit.

In cases where parents suffer from disability, it will be the parent who accredits a disability equal to or greater than 65% who obtains help.

In the event that the child is orphan, the beneficiary will be the person who is legally in charge.

This benefit It cannot be requested at any vital moment of the child, prescribing at five years since the day following the birth or adoption of the child.

How to request CAPI, the son for up to 115 euros per month: the requirements in 2025



Amounts of this aid

Although the amount is paid in a single payment of 1,000 euros, there are different amounts depending on the economic situation in which each family is located. To do this, we find a series of rules to follow to know what kind of amount we can opt for. The rules of application for amounts are as follows: