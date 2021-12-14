The scarcity and high cost force Russians to look for alternative options for buying a car. For example, in neighboring Belarus, where there are more offers and prices do not bite so much. For all the attractiveness of this option, it has difficulties and pitfalls. Izvestia was trying to find out why the car dealers were suspected of conspiracy.

Transportation difficulties

In theory, buying a car in Belarus looks attractive: most of the models are in stock, with the exception of very popular or, on the contrary, rare. Local dealers are not trying to impose additional equipment such as door sills for 250 thousand rubles each. However, it may be difficult to register such a machine in Russia.

“ Dealers do not issue electronic PTSs, do not enter data into a common database. Therefore, a Russian citizen must submit a request for an EPTS to a manufacturer or importer in Russia if the car was assembled in the Russian Federation. And the whole procedure falls on the shoulders of the buyer. If the car was not produced in Russia, then it does not have an electronic document at all. And the latter will have to be processed at customs when the car is transported across the border. This can cost several tens of thousands of rubles. “, – Dmitry Novitsky, an independent automotive expert from Belarus, told Izvestia.

Dealers usually offer to mediate a local relative or friend. Then the package of documents required for registration of transport at the place of purchase and for registration with the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Russian Federation will be more modest. In this case, when crossing the border with Russia, you will need: a technical passport, a certificate of compliance of the vehicle with eco-standards not lower than Euro-5, an owner’s passport, a document on the conclusion of a transaction and a document confirming the payment of a recycling fee.

Photo: Global Look Press / CTK Photo / Rene Fluger)

Not enough ourselves

Not all retailers are ready to sell cars to Russians without a residence permit. Such, however, are in the minority, showed study holding “Romir”, which sent “mystery shoppers” to dealerships in Belarus. As a result, only five out of 37 dealers refused to sell the vehicle to a citizen of the Russian Federation, explaining this by the impossibility of registering the car. Among them are two Geely sellers, as well as one each Kia, Nissan and Volkswagen. But they offered a way out of the situation, advising to come to an agreement with one of the relatives or acquaintances with local citizenship, according to the publication of “Romir”.

“ To avoid a shortage of new cars, employees of car dealerships in the Republic of Belarus are not allowed to sell a car to Russian citizens. The innovation has been in effect in the country for more than six months, since Belarusian dealers have certain agreements with Russian “- Denis Migal, General Director of Fresh Auto dealership network, told Izvestia.

Suspected of conspiracy

However, the association “Russian Automobile Dealers” (ROAD) reported that they had no information about such agreements.

“In principle, we consider such an agreement to be impossible in a competitive market. As we know, car manufacturers also did not confirm the information about the ban on selling cars in Belarusian showrooms, ”the ROAD explained.

Meanwhile, the Department of Antimonopoly Regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission became interested in the situation. And now car dealers will be checked for violations of the general rules of competition.

Photo: Global Look Press / CTK / Drahoslav Ramik

“At this stage, possible anticompetitive agreements between the market participants for the sale of passenger cars are being considered, as a result of which the product market is divided according to the composition of buyers,” the department told Izvestia, promising to disclose detailed information after completion of the investigation. It is currently unknown when it will end. The investigation period should not exceed 90 working days, while, if necessary, it can be extended, but not more than 60 working days.

You can’t make money on a Russian buyer

It is worth considering a more prosaic, but at the same time obvious explanation of the behavior of Belarusian dealers associated with the seller’s marginality and earnings.

“ A buyer from Russia arrives, picks up the car, leaves with him to Russia, and the retailer will never see it again: the car will not come for a service, nor for “dopas”, nor for spare parts. And the margin from the sale of just a new car is not high today. , – Dmitry Navitsky, an independent automotive expert, explained to Izvestia. – The seller practically does not earn with such a transaction. In addition, he leaves a Belarusian client, often a permanent one, without a car. “

This motivation of the sellers was confirmed by Anna Utkina, Communications Director of AvtoDOM Group.

“The refusal to sell can be explained by the fact that Belarusian citizens themselves face a shortage of cars and dealers, first of all, satisfy the demand from their fellow citizens,” she notes.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Alexey Malgavko

How it all started

The situation when dealers stopped offering “naked” cars began much earlier than the problems associated with the pandemic, according to international expert Alexander Gruzdev.

“In the pre-crisis 2019, it was quite difficult to buy a car at the recommended retail price without additional insurance, loans and accessories,” Gruzdev told Izvestia. – Then the discounts went away, it happened last year, when sales began to rise and there were rumors about a lack of chips. The shortage of goods has simply led to the fact that no one will sell the “naked” options to the consumer under any circumstances “.

The expert said that in Russia prices are raised with the help of obligatory and extremely expensive accessories and services. V US dealers also canceled discounts, and then began to introduce “mark-up to market price” into price lists. For some very rare models, this additional markup now reaches 50%.

Is it possible to fight the imposition of “special stages”

Nevertheless, the rights of Russians are protected by the Law of the Russian Federation “On Protection of Consumer Rights”, paragraph 2 of Art. 16 of which establishes that it is prohibited to condition the purchase of certain goods (works, services) on the compulsory purchase of other goods (works, services).