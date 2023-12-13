Development studio Steel Wool will release a new part of the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise on December 14. In the episode, titled Help Wanted 2, the company will showcase several new mini-games. At the same time, series creator Scott Cawthon took part in the development. The first Help Wanted was released in 2019 and consisted of over 50 mini-games that could be accessed from a shared hub. Completing the second part of the series will require gamers to have a virtual reality helmet, as was the case with the previous Help Wanted. The gameplay, plot and features of the release for Russia are in the material of Izvestia.

Virtual continuation

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 (FNAF) – the tenth part of the franchise about animatronics . The project was first announced in May 2023 at the PlayStation Showcase 2023 presentation. In the first part of Help Wanted, the creators left many Easter eggs integrated into the gameplay. For example, this is how information about the mysterious character Glitchtrap, a computer virus resembling an anthropomorphic rabbit, was disguised . In the first Help Wanted, the developers provided four possible endings, with each variation being associated with Glitchtrap. Help Wanted instantly gained popularity among other games in the series thanks to its new mechanics – it complemented and expanded what came before it.

Game Features

FNAF: Help Wanted 2 officially launches on PlayStation VR 2 on December 14th. According to message According to the PlayStation Blog, the game includes six categories of mini-games: Backstage, Fazcade, Staff Only, Food Prep, Ticket Booth, as well as a special category containing new VR versions of Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location gameplay. That is, thanks to Help Wanted, gamers will be able to look at the previous part from a new perspective, as well as meet animatronic characters. Among them, for example, will definitely be Circus Baby. “Our main goal was for users to have fun every time they play Help Wanted 2. We designed many of the games to be different every time, and we achieved that,” said studio executive producer Ray McCaffrey. Game processes in the project are created through procedural generation. The new Five Nights at Freddy's Help Wanted 2 features more than 15 animatronics and five game locations.

Photo: ScottGames

Mini-games created specifically for Help Wanted 2 include side tasks such as fixing rides, helping animatronic Roxanne Wolfe with her makeup and hair, or preparing food for hungry pizzeria patrons. . The game contains a number of classic arcade games, including a Wild West location represented by the Captain Foxy's Cowboy Adventure mini-game.

System requirements

Thanks to the features of the PlayStation VR 2 headset, the creators were able to integrate a lot of tactile sensations and 3D sounds into the gameplay. Separately, a mini-game was developed for PlayStation 5 in which users will challenge a mysterious ancient force. The game's Steam page notes that FNAF does not support the Russian language. Voice acting, subtitles, and the project interface are available exclusively in English. There is a high probability that within a few weeks after the release, third-party developers will release cracks for the horror title.

To install FNAF on a PC, you must have a virtual reality helmet, as well as:

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel i5-8400 processor

RAM 16 GB

video card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB or AMD RX Vega 56 8 GB

8 GB disk space

support for VR Valve Index, Meta Quest (Meta company is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned)

OS: Windows 10/11

One mini-game in Help Wanted 2 uses the PS VR2 eye tracking system to allow the Mystic Hippo character to “read the minds” of players willing to challenge his abilities. The game will be distributed worldwide using a one-time purchase model. The game was published by ScottGames.

Photo: ScottGames

Franchise history

FNAF is an independent horror franchise created by Scott Cawthon in 2014. The series includes video games, books and films. The action in the first parts of Five Nights at Freddy's takes place in the fictional pizzeria Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. The establishment is in disrepair due to a series of tragedies associated with it. It concerns the kidnapping and subsequent murder of five children by a man named William Afton. There is a version that the bodies of the children were placed in the animation mascots of the establishment.

As the protagonist watches the animatronics at night via security cameras, it is revealed that the rumors are true: the mascots move freely around the facility, moving closer and closer to the player's location. To survive, the user needs to control the power supply to the doors and lights. Interestingly, the beginning of the story is not told in the first part of FNAF, but in the fourth, where the action takes place in 1983, long before the events of the debut part.

Photo: ScottGames

In 2023, fans of the franchise saw a full-length film based on FNAF on the big screens. Film critics gave the film low marks for its crumpled plot and age rating. On the Rotten Tomatoes portal, the work was rated at only 29%. However, it turned out to be extremely popular among fans of the franchise. In the first day of release alone, the adaptation earned $39.4 million. With a budget of $20 million, box office receipts worldwide amounted to $288 million.