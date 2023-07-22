A distress call written on a crumpled piece of paper. This is how a 13-year-old girl was saved after being kidnapped in the parking lot of a laundromat. The man, Steven Robert Sablan, 61, a Texan, was arrested on charges of child abduction and sexual assault. The events took place in southern California in early July, but the story has only now emerged, with the indictment. The young woman had been kidnapped while walking along a sidewalk in San Antonio, Texas, forced by the gunman to get into the car, for a journey that took her to California, where she was rescued.

The man had stopped the car in Long Beach to go to a laundromat to wash his clothes, leaving the victim locked in the car, according to what was reconstructed by the police. Left alone, the girl showed a piece of paper with the words “Help Me!” to people who were in the parking lot. One of these immediately called the police, who found the young woman very tried, according to reports from the Republic.

The kidnapper was wanted, considered armed and dangerous, and had a previous robbery and drug record. An air pistol, a switchblade and handcuffs were found in his car. Now he faces life imprisonment.