The desperate appeal of Kataleya Alvarez’s mother, the missing child and sudden illness: all hypotheses taken into consideration

These are hours of great anguish and despair that the family of the little girl are experiencing Kataleya Alvarez, the 5-year-old girl who disappeared from the city of Florence on the afternoon of Saturday 10 June. Her mother fell ill due to the agony.

In fact, the intervention of was necessary for her an ambulancewho ordered his transfer to the hospital for treatment of the case.

From what has emerged, the little girl lives with her mother in an abandoned and illegally occupied building, which is located in the area of Novoliin the city of Florence.

From what has transpired so far, a neighbor last saw the little girl around 15 on Saturday. He was playing with some of his peers, but after a quarrel among the little ones, she walked away and said she would like to go home.

However, when the mother came home around 15.15 there were no more traces of her. At first they tried to find it themselves, without success and in the end the woman decided to report what happened to the police.

The agents, together with the Fire Brigade on Saturday evening have searched the levee of the Mugnone river, but there was no trace of her. So they did one patrol inside that building, both in the night and this morning.

The disappearance of Kataleya Alvarez and the appeal of the mother

Caterina, the mother, actively participated in the searches. He toured the city screaming the name of the daughter, with the hope of finding her. In his appeal to some journalists you said:

Please help me find it somehow. It’s been too many hours and I don’t know anything.

However, shortly after launching this appeal, the woman had a sickness sudden. In fact, the intervention of the doctors who ordered hers was also necessary for her transfer in the hospital. The agents who are overseeing the searches have taken into consideration all hypotheses and unfortunately also that of kidnapping.