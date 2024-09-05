Sangiuliano-Boccia, the minister’s attempts to find her a job in fashion in Milan

Gennaro Sangiulianoonce he decided that he would no longer give her the job at the ministry of Culturetried to find a job for his ex-lover Maria Rosaria Bowl to Milan. The minister, before telling the woman that her appointment as “consultant” would not be followed up, tried in every way to place Boccia elsewhere. “Help me give a hand to Maria Rosaria“, becomes – according to what Il Corriere della Sera has learned – a cross between a chant and a desperate appeal. And when she understands that the dream of officially entering that Cultural Heritage staff in which she had been moving for months as if she were an integral part of it is now vanishedalways through the ambassadors, makes it known have documents in hand and above all telephone recordings to be spread to anyone.

At the beginning of August – continues Il Corriere – when the internal bureaucratic apparatus of the ministry rejected the contracting of the woman by raising that conflict of interest which Sangiuliano himself begins to consider for the first time as an insurmountable obstacle, the minister introduces Boccia to a couple of “Milanese” friends from whom he had kept it hidden in the previous months. “Help me give a hand to Maria Rosaria, maybe let’s introduce her to someone in Milanin the fashion world, in event organization she’s very good…”. In August 2023 they come into contact, but only several months later do they get to know each other, exchange numbers, start to hear from each other. In August 2024 everything falls apart like a house of cards: the Appointment as advisor to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage that he already felt in his pocket, and therefore her ambitions; his reputation within the majority, clinging with his nails to the ministerial box that he retains but it is not yet known for how long and at what political price; and obviously the love story, or whatever it was.