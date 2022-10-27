There are few days left for Luis Enrique to give his squad for the World Cup in Qatar. As has almost always happened with the Asturian coach, it will be controversial and will generate debate. We propose that choose the three goalkeepers you would take to the World Cup and the two or three players per position that in your opinion should not miss the appointment. If you want to make your own list of 26, do not press the ‘VOTE’ buttons in any position until you have the exact number selected in the sum of all. Once you have voted, you will have to wait an hour if you want to make a different call.