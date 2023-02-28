City Juarez Chihuahua.- A 23-year-old girl is missing. since last February 25 of this year, it is by Jeniffer Sanchez Borrego.

Jennifer disappeared in Ciudad Juárez and their relatives ask for help to locate itsince Saturday at noon he has not answered his cell phone and his whereabouts are unknown.

The last time they saw her was leaving an apartment located in the Salvárcar sector in the border city.

As particular signs Jennifer has tattoos with the name “Iker” on the chest and “Jaime” on the left arm, and on the wrist a cross with the name “Iker”.

If you have seen her or have information about the young lady, please call the Emergency number 911 or the Anonymous Complaint number 089.