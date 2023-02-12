Jerez, Zacatecas.- Frida Sofia Murillo Raygoza, 20 years old, disappeared this saturday February 11th in Jerez, Zacatecas; her family asks for help to locate her.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) has already issued the search warrant and activated the Alba protocol to find the whereabouts of the young woman from Jerez.

According to the search warrant, Frida disappeared on February 11 in Jerez, Zacatecas, since then it is unknown where he may be.

Frida is white, has a slim complexion, is 1 meter 60 centimeters tall, and has long, straight, brown hair.

As particular signs He has a mole under his right eye.. On the day of her disappearance, the young woman was wearing a pink sweater, black leggings and white tennis shoes.

Her family is sharing the photos of Frida Sofia on all her social networks, asking people for help in case they see her.

The FGJE makes available the numbers (492) 92 2 05 07 and (492) 92 2 2996 of the offices of the General Directorate of Investigative Police for people who have any clue about their location.

On social networks, people are concerned about the young woman, since several disappearances have been registered in this municipality.