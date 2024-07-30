A 33-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Terno d’Isola, in the province of Bergamo. The murder occurred during the night between Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 July. The victim’s name was Sharon Verzeni: she was the one who alerted the emergency services just after midnight.

According to the reconstruction, the woman was jogging in the street when she was stabbed in the chest and back: it seems she had the habit of going out in the evening to go jogging alone.

“Help, help, I was stabbed. I’m in Terno d’Isola,” the woman reportedly told the 112 switchboard. It was necessary to trace the call to pinpoint her exact location, in via Castegnate.

The 33-year-old was rushed to the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, but there was nothing that could be done.

Verzeni was originally from the nearby town of Bottanuco but had been living in Terno d’Isola for about three years with her partner. She worked as a beautician.

In Bottanuco, his hometown, his family is very well known: his father Bruno worked at the municipal registry office for many years.

The Carabinieri of Zogno are investigating the case. However, the involvement of the victim’s partner, who was at home at that time, seems to be excluded.

