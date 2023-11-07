The National Police in Valladolid have released a 94-year-old woman whom her son had kept locked up for 40 months in a room in her own house in Valladolid, according to what she herself told the officials. The agents received a notice from the neighbors of a home in the Valladolid neighborhood of Las Delicias, alerted by the screams coming from the home and referring frequent arguments to the authorities. “Help, it’s killing me!” the victim shouted when she was attacked by her son, pleas that led the neighbors to call the police. The police went to the property and found the elderly woman “in unsanitary conditions” because she could not even leave the room to use the bathroom.

The man is accused of a crime of mistreatment in the family and police sources specify that the version collected from the neighbors coincides with what the woman explained when they took her statement. “She is lucid in mind,” these informants highlight, which is why they trust her account of the events and give credence to her version that she had not been able to leave her room for 40 months and without her son even allowing her to go to the bathroom. bathroom.

“The report from a neighbor to Room CIMACC 091 warned of a loud argument between a mother and a son in which banging could be heard,” the police indicated in a press release. The elderly woman told the uniformed officers “the fear” that she felt towards her son due to the recurring abuse of which she claimed to be a victim.

The arguments between mother and son, very frequent according to neighbors, reached an unprecedented level last Sunday, according to witnesses, when the woman’s male son “threw her onto the bed, grabbing her tightly by the neck when the mother did not provide him with some bank details”, always according to the police. These sources assure that for years the man took advantage of the old woman’s resources and lived fully at her expense.

The police officers who went to the home confirmed “the unsanitary state of the house” and “requested the health services to transfer the woman to the University Clinical Hospital of Valladolid for care.” The old woman’s son was taken to police stations and, after being brought to justice this Monday afternoon, he was released with charges. Police sources detail that the case will be analyzed by social services to determine what to do with the elderly woman once the relationship she maintains with her son, with whom she resided, is known.