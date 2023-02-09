The world help is a urgent request that authorities and religious leaders have carried out for the earthquake survivors of 7.8 that was recorded at 04:17 hours on February 6 in the south of Turkey and northwest of Syria.

This strong earthquake and the 648 aftershocks that have appeared until this Wednesday have left at least 23 million people affected, 58 thousand people injured and 15 thousand 383 thousand deadaccording to the latest reports from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Before the calls of humanitarian aidtoday we let you know official websites and non-governmental organizations that have enabled their bank accounts so you can safely donate to Turkey and Syria. Take note!

In it website of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency of Turkey (AFADfor its acronym in English) have enabled a total of 56 bank accounts, from 14 banks, in which donations can be made with free amounts and in various currencies: dollars, euros and Turkish lira, Turkey’s official currency.

“Families are in dire need of emergency supplies and shelter… Protection from freezing winds, snow and rain is urgently needed! UNHCR it is already on the ground providing emergency items such as tents, blankets and hygiene kits. But much more is needed to be able to attend to all the people affected”, it can be read in the website of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) where you can make a single donation or send a monthly figure, which can range from 310 Mexican pesos.

The civil association of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has regretted in his website the death of one of its members in the city of Idlib and that of relatives of many others in more cities as a result of the strong earthquakes that have affected Turkey and Syria. Likewise, they have highlighted the urgent need for help in both countries since “the number of deaths and injuries increases every hour”, which is why they invite you to make donations from 250 pesos on their website.

He United Nations Fund for Children, better known as UNICEF (for its acronym in English, highlight in its website that thousands of boys and girls who have been left homeless and orphaned in Turkey and Syria “need urgent help”. For this reason they have enabled donations on their website ranging from 50 euros, which say “we can give a full day’s food to 22 children.”

Although the director of Oriente del International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)Fabrizio Carboni, lamented the tragedy that the inhabitants of Turkey and Syria are experiencing today and in their website has requested donations, has made special emphasis on the difficult situation that the inhabitants of this last country have lived for more than a decade.

“In #Syria, the earthquake adds another layer to the humanitarian tragedy that has lasted 12 years… There are no words to describe the image of the families, most of them displaced more than once. They had to leave their homes in the icy cold to take refuge in unsafe streets at night. Now, the buildings, weakened by long years of war, collapse like dominoes,” he posted on his Twitter account.

IN-KIND AID FOR TURKEY AND SYRIA

If you prefer, you can also send in-kind aid to Turkey and Syria through embassies, local Civil Protection and Red Cross delegations.

The WHO also issued a list of main needs that there are both in Turkey and Syria, being these aid personnel, supplies for surgery and traumatology, wheelchairs and medicines for chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, canned food, bottled water, items to preserve hygiene and avoid risks toilets, in addition to warm clothes and blankets that help to withstand the freezing temperatures that day and night stalk the survivors who have been left destitute.