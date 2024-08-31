Ciudad Juarez.- Relatives of the young man who was swept away by a current yesterday on Tapioca Street and who has not yet been located, requested the help of friends and the community to join the search at a dam near the Mahle Behr Rio Bravo maquila factory next to Paseo de la Victoria. At that location, Civil Protection personnel have been working on the search operation since 8:00 in the morning. “Girls, I need your help, we are going to go to the maquila where my nephew disappeared after the water swept away yesterday so that they can find him as quickly as possible. Whoever helps,” wrote one of his relatives on the Facebook platform. The young man was preliminarily identified as Rafael Antonio Rodríguez Ibarra, 16 years old, by a cousin. She pointed out that the person in a white shirt seen in a video released last night on social media is very similar to Rafael, and that since leaving the evening shift at Conalep II, where he was studying in the third semester, they have not heard anything from him.