Highlights: Radar of some separatist National Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir, important clues found

Provision of identity cards and travel documents for local recruitments of terrorist organizations

With the help of these documents, they are going to Pakistan via terror road, taking training

Salim Pandit, Srinagar

Some separatists in Kashmir are on the radar of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). It is alleged that they are arranging identity cards and travel documents for local recruitments of terrorist organizations. With the help of these documents, they are going to Pakistan via terror road and in Pakistan they are taking arms training.

Charge sheets have been filed against two Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives killed in a special NIA court in Jammu. It has been revealed in these charge sheets. It has been told in these charge sheets that a terrorist was arrested who went to Pakistan with the help of valid Indian documents. He received these documents on the recommendation of a well-known separatist group official.

Working like a sleeper cell

An NIA spokesman said, “Muneeb Hameed Bhat is one of the Kashmiri terrorists sent across the border between 2016 and 2018. After training lasting 5 to 15 days, they will return without a doubt and join the sleeper cell and actively work for terrorist activities. ‘

Separatist organization provided the money to Omar

During its investigation which began in September 2018, the NIA came to know that Munib hailed from Kulgam in South Kashmir. He was groomed by militant Junaid Ahmed Mattoo of his native district to join Lashkar. A second terrorist was also arrested. His name is Umar Rashid Wani. The separatist organization provided funds to Omar during his visit to Pakistan.

Training provided in Pakistan

Based on the documents Munib was in Pakistan from July to August 2017. These legitimate documents were made available to him by the separatist organization. In addition to weapon training, they were also trained to use chat and messaging platforms on the dark web.

Junaid and Omar have been killed in the encounter

An NIA spokesman said that after his return from Pakistan, Muneeb was in touch with his Lashkar operatives in Pakistan to stay in Pakistan through secret messenger platforms set up to plan and carry out activities of destruction in the Valley gives. Junaid was killed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in 2017 and Omar in an 2018 encounter.