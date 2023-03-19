A tragic destiny, Fausto Canteri fell from the ladder with the chainsaw lit in his hand and killed his wife. They were trimming a hedge

A sad story, a twist of fate. It happened in Imbersago, in the province of Lecco. Fausto Canteri76, accidentally took the life of his wife Paola Martinelli, 73.

The two, described by all as a wife and husband who had loved each other for many years, were making gods work in the garden of their home. Fausto Canteri had climbed a ladder to prune, with one chainsaw, a tall hedge. The wife, however, was below her, which lo he held. Suddenly, the man lost his balance and fell, with the tool on.

Has badly injured the wife on the shoulder. Upset he started yelling:

I killed my wife, I killed her, please help me.

The daughter and son-in-law, who live nearby, immediately intervened and have alarmed the emergency services. Paola tried to plug the wound, but in a short time she passed out. She was too deep and she had lost too much blood.

An air ambulance reached the house in a short time and the health workers tried to do everything possible, but it was already too late. The woman was in cardiac arrest and in the end they could not do anything else other than ascertain his death.

Police officers also arrived at the scene and immediately ascertained the dynamics of the facts. Unfortunately, it was just a sad and unpredictable domestic accident.

The man has already been heard, as well as all the family members. Everyone knew the couple and are certain that Fausto would not never hurt his wife. The former mayor also spoke:

It’s absurd, but that’s how it is. We all knew Paola and we all know Fausto, the daughter, the grandchildren. Paola and Fausto were once a close-knit couple: they spent their entire lives together.

The retiree is distraught, as are the rest of the family and the entire community.