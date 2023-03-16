In Sinaloa, the rates of violence continue to increase, therefore, a young man seeing a alleged thief, decided it run around in the form of revenge, However, his actions generated debate among Internet users.

Since when capturing a supported dweller ‘Wax‘, on a street in Culiacán, Sinaloa, he made him run at such a speed that the subject was afraid and was screaming, “Help help”.

The story that made users question was shared by the account ‘@blablablah0102’, on the TikTok social network, along with rat emojis, while asking questions to someone they saw suspicious.

The content creator, thinking that it could be a thief, began to talk with a man named Jesuswho declared that they call him, “Cera”, when having the camera in front and being recorded, pointed out that he is always in Las Margaritas and Lázaro Cárdenas, neighborhoods of Culiacán.

Although the man said everything was fine and had not done something wrong, the clip showed that the creator of the content he started running around in the streetTherefore, the publication immediately went viral.

In Sinaloa, during the first year of Quirino Ordaz Coppel, in 2017, there were 1,479 intentional homicides, 86 femicides and 7,053 vehicle thefts, while in the first year of the current governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, 471 were taken. intentional homicides, 21 femicides and 3,238 vehicle thefts.

Meanwhile, according to Coneval, in Sinaloa, the poverty index is 11.0 points, which means that 1,059,100 people live in need.

For this reason, although there were Internet users who mentioned that it could be someone who does illegal acts, while others pointed out that it is expected to be a joke, because there are people on the street who also look disoriented.

Finally, when the content creator lets himself be seen, he causes the man named Jesus to run, internet users await the second part.