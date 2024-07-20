It was a hard blow for Bastian (37) and Hannah (34) Kardol, in February of this year. Their two sons have Duchenne disease. Manuel, 4 years old, and 1-year-old Olivier will gradually lose muscle strength and therefore also mobility, which will make them wheelchair-dependent at a young age. But a heartwarming action by family members provides positivity in the life of the young family. “We feel enormously supported.”

#corners #young #family #discovering #illness #Manuel #Olivier #Heartwarming