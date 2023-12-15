MThe outcome of this European Council should not be glossed over. It may be that the start of accession negotiations is a motivational boost for the soldiers and citizens of Ukraine, as Zelensky says. But the EU issued a bad check on Friday night.

Whether and when Ukraine will become a member is completely open: it depends on the progress of the war, on the country's reforms and, last but not least, on the state of the EU. The way it is structured now, it would be overwhelmed to accommodate such a large country, from agricultural policy to procedures.

In a very serious situation

What Ukraine really needed at the moment, it didn't get from Brussels: money and weapons. And it's not just about their own interests, but about those of free Europe as a whole. Ukraine is holding the line against an expansionist Russia; no one in the EU would benefit if it became insolvent or unable to fight. Since further aid is also blocked in Washington, the invaded country is in a very serious situation.

Militarily, Kiev can't do much more than hold its ground at the moment; politically, after almost two years of war, cracks are beginning to appear in the leadership. Putin, on the other hand, has recovered from the Prigozhin mutiny and has been able to stabilize his rule. It may not be clear to everyone yet, but the West is actually already faced with the decision of whether Ukraine will fall.

That's why we should stop playing Orbán's games. It is Hungary's sovereign decision to become dependent on Russia. The rest of Europe should be wiser and not buy Orbán's aid to Ukraine. If he wants the frozen EU money, then he has to restore the rule of law at home; the other 26 members can also support Kiev outside the EU budget. Orbán himself has now shown where this will eventually lead for Hungary: out of the meeting room, out of the EU.