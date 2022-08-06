Home page politics

Of: Patrick Freiwah

Russia’s head of state Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong-un at a joint meeting in April 2019. © UPI Photo/Imago

Russia may soon receive massive reinforcements in the Ukraine conflict. North Korea has apparently offered military support to Vladimir Putin’s troops.

Moscow – The embattled Donbass with the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where the majority of the population feels part of Russia, will in future belong to Vladimir Putin’s country: at least the Kremlin leaves no doubt about this theory. The Ukrainian army, on the other hand, defends the contested areas, also supported by Western arms deliveries (current developments in the news ticker).

Russia could apparently soon receive support to realize its ambitions: A program on Russian state television reported that an entire armada of armed forces from North Korea might be arriving to reinforce the country. The Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko spoke on the Rossija-1 channel about how “great” it would be if volunteers not only helped to build up the infrastructure that had been left idle by the war. There is also talk of fighting alongside Russia. BBC reporter Francis Scarr published a corresponding recording on Twitter.

Ukraine: Russia soon to be supported by North Korean forces?

“There are reports that around 100,000 North Koreans are being prepared to join the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and support Vladimir Putin’s army,” Korotchenko said. When another studio guest commented that it sounded like a joke, the 62-year-old replied: “Maybe it is, maybe not. The bottom line is that North Korea has made its position politically clear and North Korean aid workers seem willing to help us rebuild the cities that were destroyed by Ukraine.” As an example, he cites cities like Kherson that were “liberated” by Russia and are doing so should stay.

Russia and North Korea side by side in Donbass? “Why be shy?”

Whether the troop reinforcement from North Korea has already been initiated? Not clear. TV channels such as Rossija-1 are known to be mouthpieces close to the Kremlin. After all, the Ukraine conflict has long since degenerated into an information war in which the warring parties involved have accused each other of lying.

Korotchenko stated that it was an offer from President Kim Jong-un, but made no secret of his opinion: “We should accept it. Why be shy and not embrace this offer?” Korean workers are “tough and undemanding.”

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warns of an increasing risk of nuclear annihilation. The danger is as great as at the height of the Cold War:

It has long been clear that the People’s Republic of North Korea (DPRK) is one of the supporters of the Russian side in the Ukraine conflict. The country voted as one of five countries against the UN resolution condemning the Ukraine war. China is also one of the countries that are backing Russia in the invasion of its western neighbor. Beijing abstained from the resolution.

Ukraine: Russia soon with military equipment from North Korea? “Want to return the favor”

Korotchenko further explained that North Korea has artillery systems and home-made large-caliber multiple rocket launchers, and has enormous experience. According to him, the support offered in eastern Ukraine is a kind of friendship: “We once helped North Korea (in the Korean War against South Korea, ed.), now they want to take revenge and fight Ukrainian fascism with us,” according to the military expert.

North Korea was founded as part of the communist bloc (October 1945) and the connections have always been strong. Even after the fall of the Soviet Union, the two countries continued their close relations, and the states also share a narrow border in southern Russia, below the city of Vladivostok.

The fronts are also forming elsewhere: Taiwan and China are in conflict, and the trip by US politician Nancy Pelosi threatens to escalate it. Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov is clearly on one side. (PF)