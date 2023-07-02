AWhen Frauke asked Angel in a school class who the child of divorce was, she held up both hands herself. Because the author of “Caution, just divorced!” experienced twice how her mother went through a divorce. The first finding of this book is that more than a hundred thousand children in Germany experience what Angel once did himself. It was 120,000 in 2021. This information “blew her away,” writes Angel. During her research, she visited school classes for four weeks and discovered that the statistics reflect the reality of girls and boys one-to-one – there are four to seven children of divorce in each class.

Angel tells all this in the foreword, a text form that usually does not impress with its originality. Here it is. In fact, the foreword is one of the most charming parts of “Beware, just divorced!”. After Angel has described her astonishment at the many affected, she discreetly withdraws and gives a voice to those who are at stake. The fictional girl Fanny tells of a difficult first day of school, when she first has to come out as a child of separation and then – half out of defiance, half out of pride – founds the “Club of Divorced People”.

During the course of the book, Angel lets the members of this club tell about their experiences and wishes. Meike Töpperwien drew angry, curious, anxious and sad characters. Sometimes the emotions spill over into the bodies of the parent and child figures: hands reaching out one after the other stretch out, hair explodes into a black chaos of thoughts.

denouncing cover-up

In an impressive way, Angel brings order to the confusion that the separation of the parents also means for the children. The trained actress is used to dealing with difficult topics, and she has also written about grandmothers with dementia, mothers with breast cancer and dying pets.

You can tell that “Caution, newly divorced!” is her first guide. But that’s only good for the book. In addition to all the explanations on divorce law, care models and offers of help, Angel does not refrain from telling stories. From Metin, who longed for his parents to separate for years because his gambling-addicted, alcoholic father terrorized the family. About Karl, who makes fun of the “club of divorced people” and then becomes a member himself because his father finally wants to live as an openly gay man. And finally by yourself.



Frauke Angel, Meike Töpperwien: “Caution, newly divorced!” A survival book for children of separation. Klett children’s book, Leipzig 2023. 144 p., hardcover, €20. From 8 years

Image: Klett children’s book



In the chapter on child poverty, Angel tells how she lied as a girl, saying she didn’t want to go skiing for environmental reasons. Her mother was only too proud to demand the much-needed financial support. “Today I want to say that pride was wrong,” writes Angel. “He not only robbed me of a school holiday, but also covered up an injustice.”







The subtle denunciation of cover-up and lack of communication runs throughout the book. Because many parents never explain to their children why they are going their separate ways, the top ten reasons for breaking up is arguably the most important. It ranges from “living apart” (first place) to “money problems” (fifth place) to “origin” (tenth place). The only thing that disturbs the flow of reading is that terms such as “care work”, “benefits in kind” or “Düsseldorf table” are used again and again. No words you need to know as an eight-year-old or ten-year-old. One should read straight over the “wild marriage”, which Angel keeps talking about, as if traveling back to the 1950s for a moment.

Luckily, you can hold on to the thick pages during these time jumps. They are so stable – in an emergency they can also withstand tears. Because Angel doesn’t spare the children. It is so unlikely that divorced parents will find each other again that the author uses thick, black exclamation marks.

