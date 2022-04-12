Guasave.- The The State Attorney General’s Office activated the Alba protocol in the face of the disappearance of Nora Alicia Zúñiga, 49 years old, residing in Guasave, Sinaloa. The last time she was seen was on April 7, in the Centro neighborhood.
Among the particular signs, it stands out that he has a burn on his right arm and a brown wart on his nose.
Nora is of slim build, short, straight dark hair, with a dark complexion and medium dark brown eyes, a small nose and a wide base. The last time she was seen she was wearing a red shirt and sweater, and blue jeans.
