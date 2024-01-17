He hears the parents arguing and goes out onto the balcony to call the police, 46-year-old father arrested after his daughter's call

An episode that led to the arrest of a 46 years old this is what happened a few days ago in the house of a family, located in Gravellona Toce. During the parents' argument, the couple's 12-year-old daughter managed to go out onto the balcony and ask the police for help.

The officers who intervened in the house, once inside, soon discovered what was happening and from investigations it emerged that the woman already had it reported.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred a few days ago. Precisely in a house located in the municipality of Gravellona Tocein the provinces of Verbano-Cuso-Ossola.

From what emerged, the couple had already been experiencing a strong period for some time crisis. The man was thick violent towards his wife and perhaps this also happened in front of his children.

Just like what happened on that occasion. The two began to discuss in front of the children. The 12 year old daughter managed to make it in balcony and it was while he was here that he called the police.

When the girl heard the operator's voice, she said that her parents were arguing very violently. That's why the person on the other end of the phone made her stay pending and in the meantime he sent a squad car into the house.

The 46-year-old's arrest after his daughter's phone call

The officers who intervened in the house soon realized that the couple was in a state of voltage. From the investigations of the case they discovered that the man had been there in November last year reported by his wife for the crime of mistreatment.

As a result, they triggered the code red. They immediately arrested the father of the family and transported the woman with her children to the hospital Castlesfrom Verbania.

The doctors diagnosed the mother minor bruises. Furthermore, they all found a state of strong agitation. Now all we have to do is wait to find out what will happen to the family.