Exterior view of the Hotel H10, this Monday in Puerto de La Cruz (Tenerife), last August. Ramón de la Rocha / EFE

The pandemic began more than a year ago in Asia and the economic crisis it has caused is having devastating effects on the solvency of a significant part of the business park. Sometimes we make economics too complex, but the concept of double entry developed by Luca Pacioli in the 15th century is enough to understand this phenomenon …