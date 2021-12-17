Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries are using social networks to report problems accessing the program’s application. Some users report that they are getting blocking warnings when accessing the app. There are also complaints about seeking information, late payment and amounts received.

Alternative

An alternative to find out if the problem is in the system or if the benefit was really canceled is to access the application box has . The channel is also owned by the government and has the same functions as the Auxílio Brasil application, such as checking the balance and payment schedule.

+ Fighting inflation, investments and Brazil Aid will determine the 2022 GDP, says Guedes

The press office of the Ministry of Citizenship informed that “it is not aware of errors or flaws in the Auxílio Brasil APP.”

Caixa Econômica Federal informed that the Auxílio Brasil application system is normal, does not present instabilities and that the complaints are related to registration in the program.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the entry and permanence of families in Auxílio Brasil occurs after enrolling in the Cadastro Único. “This registration does not result in the immediate granting of benefits. Families will be prioritized based on criteria based on a set of social indicators capable of establishing more precisely the situations of social and economic vulnerability”, says the note.

“The Cadastro Único is being modernized to strengthen the relationship with the Unified Social Assistance System (SUAS) and, with this, improve the access of citizens to the social programs of the Federal Government, including Auxílio Brasil”, completes the folder .

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?