Alan Braid, the doctor who a few days ago had openly challenged the latest abortion law in Texas, the most restrictive in the United States, was sued. The lawsuit brought against him could, however, be the precedent necessary to demonstrate the unconstitutionality of the measure.

Last week Braid publicly declared that he had helped abort a woman who was in the early stages of pregnancy, but already beyond the limits imposed by the new law, which prevents interruption from the moment it is possible to perceive the heartbeat of the fetus. . This is roughly the sixth week, when some women do not yet know they are pregnant, and the ban applies without exception even in cases of violence and abuse. Aware of the consequences, Braid he has declared that he has also completed the operation in the name of his duties as a doctor and the rights of his client. “I was well aware that there could be legal consequences, but I wanted to make sure Texas didn’t get away with trying to prevent the revision of this patently unconstitutional law.”

Now he is facing a civil suit, brought by a former lawyer serving a sentence for tax fraud in Arkansas and who has no direct relationship or interest in the case. The peculiarity of the law, in fact, is that the task of monitoring its application falls on the citizens, who have the possibility to report those who suspect may have violated it and receive 10 thousand dollars if the lawsuit is successful. All the court costs of the prosecution, on the other hand, are borne by the state. Plaintiff said he filed a complaint not so much for personal views on the abortion, but rather for the amount he might receive if he wins the trial and, in part, to see if the law needs to be revised.

He was then joined by a second plaintiff from Chicago, who told Reuters that he had sued to force a court to assess the legality of Texas law.

The Biden administration had already called it “highly unconstitutional” and was suing Texas in a hearing currently scheduled for October 1. The restrictions introduced actually contradict the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court of the United States, which recognized in 1973 the right of women to abort until the fetus “is not viable”, ie around 22 weeks of gestation.

So far the objections to the measure had been different and the opponents had sued some state officials. The Texan law, however, was designed to avoid appeals, removing the task of enforcing the ban from state officials, who would generally be the subject of legal action. The arrival of this complaint, therefore, finally starts the process to review the constitutionality of the text.

The state remains sharply divided on the issue. An anti-abortion group, Texas Right to Life, immediately declared its opposition to the civil suit. “We believe that Braid published his editorial with the intention of attracting imprudent lawsuits, but none were from the movement for life,” said John Seago, legislative director of the organization “Texas Right to Life is adamant in ensuring that the Texas Heartbeat Act is fully enforced. ‘ In a letter to the Texas Medical Board, the vice president of the Operation Rescue group instead requested an investigation into the doctor’s “illegal conduct” and an emergency license suspension “to prevent him from further violating Texas law”.

Until Braid’s public statement, the other Texas clinics had said they abide by the restrictions and refer their patients to other states, such as Oklahoma, Kansas, and New Mexico, to terminate the pregnancies. But not all women have the opportunity to go elsewhere. Braid said that one of his patients, advised to go to Oklahoma, “She told me she couldn’t go even if we took her on a private jet. “Who will take care of my children?” He asked me. “It’s my job? I can’t miss work ”. At each visit there is a terrible tension in the room, until it is possible to confirm the gestational age of the fetus. – said Braid – Some patients start sobbing when I tell them that they are too advanced to terminate the pregnancy according to the new law ».