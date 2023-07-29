Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/28/2023 – 22:01 Share

Writer Heloísa Teixeira took office this evening (28) in chair 30 of the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), vacant since the death of writer Nélida Piñon, in December. Recently, Heloisa retired the famous surname Buarque de Hollanda – which belonged to her first husband, the lawyer and gallery owner Luiz Buarque de Hollanda – and started to adopt Teixeira, of maternal origin. It was with the new last name – which also gained a prominent place in the tattoo drawn on the back – that the writer took her seat at the academy.

The president of the ABL, Merval Pereira, said that “the new academic was elected Heloisa Buarque de Hollanda and Heloisa Teixeira graduated”.

During her speech, Heloisa made a point of mentioning the gender disparity found within the ABL itself. “We are still very few in this house: only ten women were elected academics against a total of 339 men, which reflects the inequality between the election of men and women in the ABL”. The academy opened on July 20, 1897.

Elected with 34 out of 37 votes, she said that she is entering the academy, aged 84, in line with the renovation project. “This current opening project fascinates me. And this is not even the beginning. There has to be a woman, black, Indian. Because they are excellent too. This is Brazil, democracy. I am very happy to arrive at this moment at the academy”, highlighted Heloísa, who wove a series of compliments to the institution.

“What is discussed here is very serious. They are the problems of the national language, what is right, wrong, good or bad, and there is nothing more political and important. I think it would be wonderful to get the seriousness of this matter out to the general public. It’s nice to defend the word, the language, national literature, freedom of expression. It is an institution worth belonging to.”

The writer and cultural critic becomes the tenth woman elected to the ABL. Chair 30 is founded by short story writer Pedro Rabelo and patron is journalist and novelist Pardal Mallet. The lawyer Heráclito Graça, the doctor Antônio Austregésilo and the essayist, philologist and lexicographer Aurélio Buarque, as well as Nélida Piñon, have already occupied the seat as holders.

Born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, Heloisa moved with her family to Rio de Janeiro when she was 4 years old. Daughter of a doctor, professor and a housewife, she is the mother of three children: Lula, André and Pedro, all filmmakers.

Trajectory

One of the main voices of Brazilian feminism, Heloísa Buarque de Hollanda – now Heloísa Teixeira – graduated in classical literature from the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC-Rio), with a master’s and doctorate in Brazilian literature from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ). and postdoc in sociology of culture at Columbia University in New York. She is director of the Advanced Program of Contemporary Culture (PACC-Letras / UFRJ), where she coordinates the Laboratory of Social Technologies, of the University of Quebradas project, and Forum M, an open space for the debate on the issue of women in the university.

His research field focuses on the relationship between culture and development, an area in which he has become a reference, dedicating himself to the areas of poetry, gender and ethnic relations, marginalized cultures and digital culture. In recent years, she has been working with a focus on productions from the outskirts of large cities, on feminism, as well as on the impact of new digital technologies and the internet on cultural production and consumption.

Among the published books, the historic collection 26 Poets Today, from 1976, which revealed a generation of “marginal” poets, such as Ana Cristina Cesar, Cacaso and Chacal. The book brought the colloquial and irreverent atmosphere that would mark the 1970s, also called the mimeograph generation or marginal generation. They were poets who were outside the circuit of the big publishers and who produced their books in an artisanal way, at home, in small print runs sold in cultural centers, bars and at the doors of cinemas. The book was a direct response to the lead years and became a classic of Brazilian poetry, an unavoidable reference for poetry writers and readers.

Under her married name, Heloísa Buarque de Hollanda also published: Macunaíma, from literature to cinema; Culture and Participation in the 1960s; Postmodernism and Politics; Feminism as a Critic of Culture; Poetic Guide to Rio de Janeiro; Asdrúbal Brought the Trombone: memories of a lonely troupe of comedians that rocked the 70s; between others.