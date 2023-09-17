Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/16/2023 – 16:38

With the death of Heloísa dos Santos Silva, aged 3, this Saturday, the 16th, the number of children killed by gunshots this year alone in the State of Rio de Janeiro rose to 11, the majority from stray bullets, according to the NGO Rio de Paz, who has been following cases of children killed by firearms in police operations in Rio’s favelas since 2007. This number is almost triple last year, when four cases were recorded, according to the survey.

Heloísa had been shot in the Arco Metropolitano do Rio de Janeiro, in the region of Seropédica, Baixada Fluminense, on the night of Thursday, 7th, during an approach by the Federal Highway Police (PRF). The child was inside the family car when she was shot. One of the shots hit the child’s spine and head. Heloísa was hospitalized for almost 10 days, but did not survive.

According to the victim’s relatives, PRF agents opened fire on the family’s vehicle, hitting Heloísa in the head and spine. In addition to her, her father, mother, 8-year-old sister and an aunt were in the car.

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF), through the Rio de Janeiro Public Prosecutor’s Office, requested the preventive arrest of the three PRF agents involved in the death. According to the MPF, the arrest request was made in the records of the criminal investigation opened to investigate the PRF’s actions during the approach. The Federal Court has not yet ruled on the arrest request made by the MPF.

In 2023, the Fogo Cruzado Institute registered 19 children shot in the Metropolitan Region of Rio – 8 died. Since 2007, the NGO Rio de Paz has registered 102 victims, aged 0 to 14, most of them black and poor.

For the founder of the NGO Rio de Paz, Antonio Carlos Costa, several factors contribute to the deaths of boys and girls in shootings.

“The lack of preparation of the police, the lack of supervision, the impunity. These police officers are rarely punished, Brazilian police culture, and the encouragement given by society itself, which celebrates the war and ignores the drama of the victims’ families,” he says.

In a statement, the PRF informed that it sympathizes with Heloísa’s family and that its Human Rights Commission is accompanying the family for reception and psychological support. The corporation also opened an investigation into the case.

Last week, the PRF reported having opened a procedure to investigate the case. Furthermore, the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, said on social media that he ordered the review of PRF protocols to be accelerated.

O Estadão contacted the press office of the Civil Police and also the Military Police of Rio to comment on the data and is awaiting a response.