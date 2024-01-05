If Red Bull Racing were the Corleone family, Helmut Marko would be receiving people in a dark room. His job title 'advisor' suggests otherwise, but Marko divides and conquers within the Red Bull F1 teams. And he will continue to do so for a while. According to RacingNews365 80-year-old Helmut Marko extends his contract for three years.

It is not a given that Marko will stay longer at Red Bull. In addition to the fact that he has already reached retirement age, Marko came under controversy last year. According to Marko, the 'fluctuation in form' could perhaps be due to Pérez's 'South American background'. Marko later apologized for this. And there are even more questionable statements.

Max Verstappen about Marko

Verstappen will undoubtedly be happy with Helmut Marko's extended contract. Red Bull's talent scout offered Verstappen the opportunity to switch directly from F3 to F1. A while ago, Verstappen praised Marko at The Telegraph. According to the driver, the racing team does not want to do without Marko and Verstappen promises that he will not drop Marko.

Max, Helmut, smile at the bird | Photo: © Red Bull Content Pool

And so we can enjoy Marko's blunt statements for three additional seasons. The Austrian former driver was one of the first to express his dissatisfaction with Nyck de Vries, who was later fired. We're curious to see Marko's influence when Sergio Pérez's form fluctuates again.