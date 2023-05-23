At least, that’s what Helmut Marko thinks. That Lewis Hamilton can’t stand being a slob.

It’s always a laugh, isn’t it, when a bomb is dropped in Formula 1. A figurative bomb then, a real bomb is less pleasant. But all this aside. And speaking of bombs, one was dropped yesterday that will keep people busy for a while.

Various quality media reported that there is a move from Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari. This would involve a huge mountain of salary, because the Briton would earn 46 million a year. And that is 6 million more than he now earns at Mercedes. Or rather, gets, because he doesn’t deserve it, right?

Helmut Marko: Lewis is a slob

And this is exactly what Helmut Marko wanted do a little pee. He thinks that Lewis Hamilton finds 2 things very annoying about this season. 1, he won’t be world champion and 2, he’s no longer the highest paid driver on the grid.

That is Max Verstappen and since he cannot be overtaken on the track, it has to be done financially. And because Lewis can’t handle the fact that he’s a slob now, he’s going to talk to Ferrari. Thus Marko.

He can’t imagine anything else. From a sporting point of view, there is only 1 team where you should be in the coming years, but Red Bull has no place for Lewis. And as Hamilton’s contract expires after this season, Ferrari is a good choice.

Well. we don’t know either, but we are never afraid to act as a spokesperson for Helmut Marko.

Whose deed.

