Helmut Marko has once again incurred the wrath of all of South and Central America.

Nowadays you can no longer just say anything, and that takes some getting used to, especially for the older generation. Max Verstappen’s father-in-law has already gotten into trouble because of this and Helmut Marko is now also under heavy fire – not for the first time.

What is going on? Dr. Helmut was seen earlier this week in a program by the Austrian Servus TV and the subject came up Sergio Perez discussed. According to Marko, Checo is not that focused. He’s not saying anything crazy, but – here’s the deal – he linked this to his South American origins.

With this comment he of course had the dolls dancing. Helmut Marko and Red Bull have faced a storm of criticism in recent days. In the responses to Red Bull’s latest social media posts, there is nothing but criticism of Helmut Marko. His departure is demanded with the cry ‘Marko out’.

What also plays a role: it is not the first time that Helmut Marko has made generalizing statements. Last year he said “As a South American he has a lot of ups and downs in general.” As a result, a petition was started for a zero tolerance policy against racism, which was signed more than 23,000 times.

The joke is that Perez isn’t even South American. Mexico is really in North America. Helmut Marko therefore incurs the wrath of all South Americans and Mexicans. And there are a lot of them.

Now that he has unleashed this riot, Helmut Marko is forced to apologize humbly. He does this through a statement on the website ServusTV. In it he apologizes for his offensive comment. Moreover, he admits that it was wrong to attribute Perez’s mixed performances to his origins.

Let’s hope that Helmut Marko understands it this time, because last year’s criticism was clearly not received. And the next time he’s in Mexico, he better not show up in public or he’ll probably be lynched.

