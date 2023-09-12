Sleepless nights for Helmut Marko… But why?

You would think that there is one man in the world who does not have sleepless nights and that is Helmut Marko. Yes, let’s face it. In his old age, the ‘best’ man still has a good job in which he not only has a lot to say, but also has the least responsibility.

If things go well, Helmut gets the credit, if things go badly it is not Marko’s fault, but Christian Horner or the drivers. He travels all over the world in the best way – in a private jet – and gets paid a lot of money to do all this. And oh yeah, his team wins everything.

But Helmut Marko still has sleepless nights. Why?

Helmut Marko has sleepless nights

Well, we’ll tell you. Helmut Marko has sleepless nights because he is afraid that Max will die on Sunday not going to win in Singapore. The circuit has proven to be quite a ‘terror’ for Max. He has never even won a race there and that is saying something.

In addition, the track has been significantly modified. Turns 16 to 19 are new and no one knows how the cars will react to them. And that’s why, dear readers, our Helmut Marko has sleepless nights.

Anyway, maybe it would be useful if we put him back to sleep. Helmut is afraid of Ferrari, according to him they are suddenly very fast. Well, Mr. Marko, don’t be afraid. Even if the Ferraris are fast, Red Bull is still faster. And otherwise they’ll screw it up in the pits themselves. It has turned out to be a certainty…

And if Max does not win, the second car will have a driver who traditionally does well on street circuits.

Don’t worry man.

This article Helmut Marko has sleepless nights first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Helmut #Marko #sleepless #nights