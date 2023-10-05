Couldn’t really have done anything else. Lawson simply deserves a seat and Helmut Marko sees that too…

And then there are people who say that we at Autoblog have no influence. Remember how we said last Tuesday that there is increasing criticism of Red Bull’s personnel policy? That we couldn’t understand Liam Lawson not getting a seat in a Red Bull team?

Well, Helmut Marko has apparently read it, because he has said, no GUARANTEED that Liam Lawson will be assured of a seat in Formula 1 from 2025. He also puts a lot of feathers in the driver’s butt.

Helmut Marko guarantees Lawson a seat

In an interview true Racingnieuws365 Helmut Marko says that Lawson is a tough racer who also had a tough baptism of fire. And that’s right, he had to make his debut at a rain-soaked Zandvoort and finished 13th.

And what Ricciardo and Nyck de Vries could not do in that soapbox of an Alpha Tauri, Lawson did. He picked up points by finishing 9th in Singapore. In a race that is seen by many as the most difficult of the season.

Next weekend in Qatar, Lawson will -probably- get behind the wheel of the Alpha Tauri for the last time. After that, Ricciardo will be back from his injury and drive the race in Las Vegas.

But in 2025, Helmut Marko guarantees that a spot in Formula 1 will be available for him. We don’t know yet which team, but we would be surprised if it isn’t next to Max in the Red Bull.

And since Helmut reads and listens to us, we can actually say that with certainty.

You’re welcome Liam!

