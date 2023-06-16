huh? World Cup leader and multiple Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has been banned from driving on a circuit by his boss?

Well, not just any circuit. Helmut Marko thinks it’s a very bad idea if Max Verstappen drives a Formula 1 car on the legendary Nordschleife in Germany.

Ban Max Verstappen

Max does not, but Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo do. As part of the Formula Nürburgring demos, these two drivers will be driving around the green hell in older Red Bull cars in September. Max Verstappen, however, has a ban and is conspicuous by his absence. Not because he wouldn’t want to so he says himself.

According to Max, he was sitting at the table with Helmut Marko when it came up. At that moment he immediately said NO. Max shouldn’t do that anyway. While Verstappen himself says he likes to do nothing. If it had been up to him, he would certainly have gone along.

Lap record

Incidentally, there is understanding from the Dutch world champion for Red Bull’s position. He admits that if he got the chance to drive laps on the legendary circuit he would probably push the limit. A shot at the lap record is not inconceivable. He just always wants to be the fastest.

That is exactly why the team, in the person of Marko, immediately said NEIN. The circuit is not known as the safest, Formula 1 drove its last Grand Prix there in 1976 for a reason.

Niki Lauda

In that year, Niki Lauda experienced a horror crash on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife. As if by a miracle, Lauda survived the sea of ​​flames that arose after his crash and that is still very clear in his memory for contemporary Helmut Marko.

But Max wouldn’t be Max if he secretly dreams of fast laps on the legendary track in the German Eiffel. He hopes to do that one day in a Formula 1 car or a GT car. He will surely get that chance. Otherwise, he can of course always buy a ticket on a free Sunday and do a round in his own private car.

