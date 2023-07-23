Helmut Marko, 80, is rumored to be retiring in the paddock. But the man himself denies this.

Helmut Marko is a man not loved by everyone. On the one hand, Marko is in a position to give young racing talents their big chance. On the other hand has Der Helmut the reputation that he also mercilessly burns these talents if they do not perform well enough in his eyes. Daniil Kvyat even happened several times.

It is a bit questionable whether Helmut is doing his job well. He achieved the greatest successes with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. That’s all well and good, but actually they had already proven themselves before Marko hit. Vettel was a protégé of BMW. Verstappen was already doing bizarre things in Formula 3 before he was hoisted into Red Bull colours. Thanks to Toro Rosso, Marko was able to offer both of them the chance to drive F1 at a very young age. But without his help they probably would have made it to F1.

Opposite the drivers who actually ended up at Red Bull Racing (Kvyat, Ricciardo, Vettel, Albon and Verstappen), there is a whole slew of drivers who never made it to F1 or for whom Toro Rosso was the final destination. Carlos Sainz is an exception. He was good enough for F1, but Red Bull was unable to keep him and Verstappen on board.

In recent years, there has actually been no talent at all. The appointment of Perez, De Vries and now the return of Ricciardo says enough. Despite the fact that a good 30 percent of the F2 field now drives around in Red Bull colours, there is not one Red Bull junior who sets the racing world ablaze.

The junior program will therefore be overhauled for next year. There will reportedly be a lot fewer drivers in the junior program. This change is accompanied by the rumor that Helmut Marko will retire. He would not go so well with the successors of the late Dietrich Mateschitz. Oliver Mintzlaff in particular would not be Marko’s favorite human. And vice versa, by the way.

However, Marko himself denies that he will retire after this season. Speaking to the German section of Sky Sports, he says:

I don’t know about that. My plan is to continue at least next year, I also have a contract until 2024. So I don’t know where these messages come from. Helmut Marko, can’t stop

All Red Bull talents can therefore fear or hope for an erratic decision from Helmut for at least another year.

This article Helmut Marko denies pension rumors appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Helmut #Marko #denies #pension #rumors