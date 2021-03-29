D.he Commerzbank has found a candidate for the vacant position at the head of the Supervisory Board after a long search. The former chairman of the supervisory board of the cooperative DZ Bank, Helmut Gottschalk, will be proposed for election to the general meeting as a new member of the supervisory board, the bank announced on Sunday evening. Immediately after his appointment, he should be elected chairman by the supervisory body.

Gottschalk is to succeed Hans-Jörg Vetter, who resigned from office on March 16 for health reasons. According to the information, Gottschalk was a member of the DZ Bank’s supervisory board, which he led from 2010 to 2018, for a total of 15 years.

One position remains vacant for the time being

For the time being, another position on the board remains open. Last Wednesday, Andreas Schmitz withdrew with immediate effect. Because of the open personal details, the bank had postponed the general meeting planned for May 5th.

Commerzbank also expects a prompt proposal from the Supervisory Board for Schmitz, “so that the general meeting can be scheduled at short notice and the shareholders can be invited accordingly”.

Until a successor is elected, Vetter’s deputy and Group Works Council Chairman Uwe Tschäge will lead the Supervisory Board.