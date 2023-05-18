Helmut Berger (1944, Bad Isch, Austria), an icon of European cinema from the 1960s and 1970s who helped break down certain sexual taboos of that time, died this Thursday in Salzburg (Vienna) a few days before his 79th birthday. The Austrian was discovered as an actor by the Italian director Luchino Visconti, of whom he was a lover for years. His life was marked by great successes in the cinema such as The fall of the gods (1969), The Picture of Dorian Gray (1970) or Ash Wednesday (1973), but also because of scandals and depression, especially after Visconti’s death in 1976. The interpreter, known for embodying bisexual and narcissistic characters, was a gay icon and twice received (2008 and 2010) the Teddy Award from the German gay community.

Born into a wealthy family of hoteliers in the Salzburg region of Austria, Berger learned English, French and Italian during study stays in Paris, Geneva, London and Italy. In 1964, at the age of 20, he met Visconti, who was 58, that is, 38 years older than the then young Berger, who dreamed of being an actor.

Thanks to her rare beauty and marked temperament, she had a lightning career and starred in films considered anthology, especially by Visconti. Her first big hit was in The fall of the gods (1969), directed by his mentor, for which Berger was nominated for a Golden Globe. The Picture of Dorian Gray (1970), The Finzi-Contini garden (1970) or Ludwig (1972). In Ash Wednesday (1973) Berger appeared on the big screen alongside Hollywood legends Elizabeth Taylor and Henry Fonda.

Helmut Berger in a picture of ‘Ludwig’.

At that time, the magazine Vogue claimed that Helmut Berger was the most attractive man in the world. The actor personified the breaking of sexual taboos in European cinema and became especially known for his portrayals of narcissistic and bisexual characters. In his autobiography, ichpublished in 1998, the actor claimed to have had sexual relations with dozens of celebrities of the time, such as Rudolf Nureyev, Britt Ekland, Ursula Andress, Nathalie Delon, Linda Blair, Jerry Hall, Bianca and Mick Jagger.

After the death of Visconti, who was not only his mentor and lover but a kind of “surrogate father”, the actor fell into a deep crisis, with a suicide attempt, excesses of alcohol and a decadent lifestyle. He went so far as to say that after his death he could never fall in love again. In the eighties he barely appeared on the big screens, although he participated in nine episodes of the American series Dynasty.

The actor pictured in 2008. Peter Bischoff (Getty Images)

In 1990 he acted in the third installment of The Godfather, playing the role of a corrupt banker. A few years later, in 1994, he married Italian actress Francesca Guidato, a marriage that lasted for about 15 years. Starting in the 2000s, he moved away from cinema and television to take care of his elderly mother in Salzburg, who died in 2009. He reappeared in public life in 2013 when he was a candidate in a survival television contest in the Australian bush. In 2018, at the age of 74, he made his theater debut, acting at the Volksbühne in Berlin in a play by Spanish director Albert Serra, I released, where he played a baron. A year later, he announced that due to his delicate state of health, after suffering several pneumonias, he was ending his acting career.

His agent, Helmut Werner, told the local press on Thursday that Berger “lived until the end happy, satisfied and in a good mood in Salzburg.” And he concluded with a quote from the deceased: “I lived three lives. And that in four languages. I do not regret anything!”.

