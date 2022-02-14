Things are brewing at De Braak: Helmond Sport has put trainer Wil Boessen on non-active on Monday. The coach still had an ongoing contract until mid-2023, but will be replaced immediately by Sven Swinnen, an assistant coach of cooperation partner KV Mechelen.











Boessen was sent away partly because of the disappointing performance, assistant coach Frank van Kempen also has to leave immediately. The coaches still had a continuous contract until mid-2023, but because of the performance, action has been taken, explains Helmond Sport director Philippe van Esch. “It has to do with performance and confidence. We have to improve in terms of performance towards the new stadium and we do not expect that this staff will bend it again,” said Van Esch, who points to the current series with one win in fifteen matches.

Boessen is currently in his third season as a trainer at Helmond Sport and is in nineteenth place. Those performances are disappointing after last season's revival, in which Helmond Sport finished twelfth. This also has to do with the selection, which is also simply less qualitative. ,,It is not something of the last few weeks, it has been dormant for longer. It is a widely supported decision from the entire club," emphasizes Van Esch.

Sven Swinnen is currently taking over the honors at Helmond Sport. He is currently an assistant coach at KV Mechelen. © BELGA



Swinnen therefore temporarily takes over the honours, he was already appointed from KV Mechelen as a supervisor of the talents of the cooperation partner: Helmond Sport currently hires five players from the Belgian club. Van Esch emphasizes that the legal formalities surrounding the dismissal of Boessen and Van Kempen still have to be completed. But it is clear that Friday’s game with Telstar (2-2) was their last.