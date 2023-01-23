Solar car start-up Lightyear has already stopped production of its first car model in Finland. It has applied for a deferment of payment for the subsidiary company that housed the production. The company from Helmond announced this on Monday.

Lightyear started production of the first series of cars at the end of November at the Finnish contract manufacturer Valmet. It originally aimed for a production of about 1,000 units of the sunroof car. So far a handful of cars have rolled off the line, the exact number is not known.

Lightyear director and founder Lex Hoefsloot confirms reports from The Financial Times that production in Finland turned out to be too expensive. Partly under pressure from investors, production is said to have been halted.

It is unclear exactly what the decision means for Lightyear. For example, the staff (600 employees) falls under the business unit for which deferment of payment has been requested, but the intellectual property does not. The investments that the company raised – about 200 million euros, including from government fund Invest-NL – are also said to be linked to the parent company.

In a press release, the start-up states that it now wants to fully focus on the production of Lightyear 2. In principle, this should be the next model that Lightyear will produce, in much larger numbers and at the relatively low price of 40,000 euros. The model produced in Finland cost 250,000 euros.

Self-charging with solar energy

Lightyear is one of the better-known Dutch start-ups. The idea of ​​a car with solar panels that can charge itself stems from a student project at Eindhoven University of Technology. In recent years, the company has managed to raise money from various major investors, including the family behind industrial group SHV and the Brabant development company BOM. They supported a plan that was clear from the outset that it had many challenges: building cars is extremely complicated and expensive, partly because of the enormous amount of parts.

Just last week, Lightyear announced that it had made an agreement with leasing company Arval. That wanted to purchase 10,000 copies of the next model. Earlier, Leaseplan had also made a similar agreement with Lightyear for several thousand cars.

CEO Hoefsloot has previously said that production in Finland was partly a learning process. Because of the high price, it was always questionable whether a thousand would be made. Nevertheless, the start-up presented the start of production in the town of Uusikaupunki last November in a grand way, as the beginning of a new phase.

Read also: In Finland, Lightyear is trying to prevent Tesla’s ‘production hell’



The news is also a setback for production location Valmet, with approximately 4,500 employees, one of Finland’s largest factories. Like the Dutch contract car manufacturer Nedcar, it is diligently looking for new clients to keep its staff employed. Last week it announced that it would cut more than six hundred jobs because Mercedes is having fewer cars built at the factory.