Leclerc-Ferrari about-face

Charles Leclerc yesterday he took part in the first and second free practice sessions of the Canadian Grand Prix with a helmet dedicated to Gilles Villeneuve in terms of colors and concept, a helmet which obviously also featured the Scuderia Ferrari sponsors like the others worn by the Monegasque on race weekends.

Today, however, in the third free practice session, Charles Leclerc returned to the classic red that is accompanying him in this championship. As reported by Sky Sports UK and from Canal+in fact, the Villeneuve family and in particular Jacques – son of Gilles and world champion with Williams in F1 in 1997 – he would not have liked the fact that Leclerc and Ferrari took this initiative without first consulting them since in any case it is a helmet with the sponsors’ logos which clearly follows that of Gilles being precisely a dedication by Leclerc on the circuit that bears the name of the driver who won six F1 Grand Prix at the wheel of Ferrari, the first right in Canada on the Montreal circuit in the last act of the championship 1978.

Leclerc and Ferrari in the face of the reaction of the Villeneuve family underlined that the dedication to Gilles through the helmet had been done absolutely in good faith. The intention was never to use Gilles Villeneuve’s helmet and his design to advertise the sponsors of the Maranello team.

Leclerc and Ferrari have apologized to the Villeneuve family and as a sign of relaxation, Leclerc did not wear the helmet dedicated to Gilles in the third free practice session of the Canadian Grand Prix. In Qualifying, Leclerc will wear it again after the situation has definitively recomposed between Leclerc, Ferrari and the Villeneuve family with Gilles’ wife, Joanne, who he defined as “very cute and sweet” Leclerc’s gesture (running with a helmet dedicated to her husband Gilles).