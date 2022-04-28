The meeting of the F1 Commissionwhich took place on April 26 in London, put on the table many important and also rather controversial topics in the future, starting with the possible increase in the number of Sprint Races and then moving on to the regulation of the new generation power units that will be introduced in the Circus at starting from 2026. Alongside these delicate issues, however, there was also a way to tackle less thorny and more closely related issues spectacularization of the ‘F1 product’. This is the case with the helmet cameras. These are the micro cameras positioned inside the helmet of some drivers and introduced at the end of last season by F1, mainly during free practice sessions. This year their use has grown significantly, especially in competition, and the television audience seems to have provided a more than positive response to this experiment.

Also for this reason the Federation has decided to give the green light for its even more massive use starting from the next championship. Even in 2023 it will be possible to have the helmet camera obligatory for everyone, as explained by the FIA ​​itself in a press release that summarizes all the main points defined during the F1 Commission. “Following the experimentation in the last few GPs, the latest generation of helmet cameras proved to be a great success, generating significant positive feedback from fans as a valuable addition to the Grand Prix broadcast. Therefore, it was unanimously proposed and approved to update the 2023 technical regulation, making the use of these helmet cameras mandatory for all riders starting from 2023 “reads the note.